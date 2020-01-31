Cott To Sell S&D Coffee And Tea To Westrock Coffee For $405 Mln - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cott Corp. (COT, BCB.TO) said Friday it has agreed to sell S&D Coffee and Tea to Westrock Coffee Company, LLC for $405 million on a debt free and cash free basis, subject to a customary working capital adjustment.

The sale is part of Cott's transition into a pure-play water solutions provider. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020.

S&D has provided beverages since 1927. The business is a provider of custom coffee roasting and a blender of iced teas for food service and convenience stores in the United States. S&D is also a leader in the high growth category of extracts and ingredients.

In conjunction with the transaction, BBH Capital Partners, a private equity strategy of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., will provide acquisition capital alongside Westrock Coffee's existing investors, including The Stephens Group, LLC.

"The combination of the sale of S&D, along with the recent announcement of Cott's acquisition of Primo Water Corporation, positions Cott to be a pure-play water solutions provider with financial metrics more in line with our water peers," said Tom Harrington, Cott's Chief Executive Officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.