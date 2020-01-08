Cott To Evaluate Strategic Alternatives For S&D Coffee And Tea Segment

(RTTNews) - Cott Corp. (COT, BCB.TO) announced Wednesday that, as part of its strategic planning process, it is evaluating certain strategic alternatives for S&D Coffee and Tea, including a sale of S&D, to transition Cott into a pure-play water solutions provider.

S&D is the U.S. market leader in custom coffee roasting and the largest blender of iced teas for food service and convenience stores in the United States. S&D is also a leader in the high growth category of extracts and ingredients.

Cott has engaged a financial advisor as part of its strategic planning process to assist it in evaluating strategic alternatives. There can be no assurance that any particular alternative will be pursued.

