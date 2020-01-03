Cott Subsidiary Acquires Watercooler Gigant Business Of Leylines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cott Corp. (COT) announced Friday that Eden Springs, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cott, has acquired the Watercooler Gigant business of Leylines B.V. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Watercooler Gigant is a leading e-commerce platform in the Netherlands and supplies bottled water coolers and filtration solutions to the commercial and residential markets.

The acquisition of Watercooler Gigant enhances the position of Eden Springs in the region through the addition of both a new e-commerce channel and approximately 1,800 customers.

