Cott Subsidiary Acquires Roaring Spring Water - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cott Corp. (COT, BCB.TO), a provider of home and office bottled water delivery services, said Monday that its wholly-owned subsidiary DS Services of America, Inc., has acquired substantially all of the assets of Roaring Spring Water. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Roaring Spring Water is a provider of water delivery services to homes and offices in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia since 1981. Cott noted that the acquisition will grow the customer base of DS Services by about 7,500 customers.

"DS Services has a strong commitment to service and will continue to use the spring water from Roaring Spring, so they were a natural fit when deciding to sell the business," said Dan Hoover, owner of Roaring Spring Water.

Customers of Roaring Spring Water can now access Crystal Springs, the DS Services brand in the region, and have the ability to select additional products for their orders.

These include coffee and tea, sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice and premium water products such as Mountain Valley Spring, where available.

