Cott Corporation (COT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 25, 2019

Cott Corporation (COT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 25, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 06, 2019. Shareholders who purchased COT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that COT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.1, the dividend yield is 1.83%.
The previous trading day's last sale of COT was $13.1, representing a -17.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.92 and a 11.77% increase over the 52 week low of $11.72.
COT is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Coca-Cola Company (KO) and Pepsico, Inc. (PEP). COT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.03. Zacks Investment Research reports COT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 65.63%, compared to an industry average of 6.7%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the COT Dividend History page.
