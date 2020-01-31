US Markets

Cott Corp to sell coffee, tea business for $405 mln

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Canada's Cott Corp said on Friday it would sell its S&D Coffee and Tea business to privately owned Westrock Coffee Co for $405 million in cash, as it looks to focus on its more profitable water business.

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Canada's Cott Corp said on Friday it would sell its S&D Coffee and Tea business to privately owned Westrock Coffee Co for $405 million in cash, as it looks to focus on its more profitable water business. The company's coffee, tea and extract unit posted revenue of $587.6 million in fiscal 2018, accounting for nearly a quarter of its overall sales. Earlier this month, Cott said it would buy U.S.-based Primo Water Corp for $549.4 million, bolstering its bottled water business in the North American market. [nL4N29I2J7] (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 (Extn. 3478), outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3478;)) Keywords: COTT CORP DIVESTITURE/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular