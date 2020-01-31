Cott Corp to sell coffee, tea business for $405 mln

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Canada's Cott Corp said on Friday it would sell its S&D Coffee and Tea business to privately owned Westrock Coffee Co for $405 million in cash, as it looks to focus on its more profitable water business. The company's coffee, tea and extract unit posted revenue of $587.6 million in fiscal 2018, accounting for nearly a quarter of its overall sales. Earlier this month, Cott said it would buy U.S.-based Primo Water Corp for $549.4 million, bolstering its bottled water business in the North American market. [nL4N29I2J7] (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 (Extn. 3478), outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3478;)) Keywords: COTT CORP DIVESTITURE/

