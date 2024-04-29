Coterra's (CTRA) Q1 Earnings Preview: Things to Consider

Coterra Energy Inc. CTRA is set to release first-quarter results on May 2. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of 41 cents per share on revenues of $1.4 billion.

Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the oil and gas exploration and production firm’s performance in the March quarter. But it’s worth taking a look at CTRA’s previous-quarter performance first.

Highlights of Q4 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, the Houston, TX-based upstream energy company missed the consensus mark on weaker-than-expected realizations. CTRA had reported adjusted earnings per share of 52 cents, underperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 56 cents. However, revenues of $1.6 billion came in 3.5% above the Zacks Consensus Estimate due to strong production.

Coterra Energy beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed in the other, resulting in an earnings surprise of 9.3%, on average. This is depicted in the graph below:

Coterra Energy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Coterra Energy Inc. price-eps-surprise | Coterra Energy Inc. Quote

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first-quarter bottom line has been revised 2.4% downward in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 52.9% drop year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues, meanwhile, suggests a 22.2% decrease from the year-ago period.

Factors to Consider

Coterra Energy is expected to have reaped the reward of higher production during the first quarter. CTRA continues to churn out an impressive output from its assets in the Permian Basin, Marcellus Shale and Anadarko Basin. In the previous quarter, the company’s production rose 10.3% year over year. The uptick is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter on the back of better well performance and improved cycle times. Consequently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter volume is pegged at some 678 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOE/d), up handsomely from the year-ago quarter’s level of 635 MBOE/d.

But on a somewhat bearish note, a dip in natural gas realizations might have dampened the positives associated with production gains. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the company’s average realized natural gas price plunged more than 58% from the year-ago period. We expect this decline to have continued in the first quarter, with the consensus mark for natural gas pegged 40% lower year over year.

What Does Our Model Say?

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively show that Coterra Energy is likely to beat estimates in the first quarter of 2024. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates. But that’s not the case here.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: CTRA has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at 41 cents per share each.

Zacks Rank: Coterra Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3, which increases the predictive power of ESP. However, the company’s 0.00% ESP makes surprise prediction difficult this earnings season.

Stocks to Consider

While an earnings beat looks uncertain for Coterra Energy, here are some firms from the energy space that you may want to consider on the basis of our model:

ConocoPhillips COP has an Earnings ESP of +2.85% and a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The firm is scheduled to release earnings on May 2.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ConocoPhillips beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed in the other. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 8.5%, on average. Valued at around $153.2 billion, COP has gone up 27% in a year.

EOG Resources EOG has an Earnings ESP of +0.95% and a Zacks Rank #2. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on May 2.

The 2024 Zacks Consensus Estimate for EOG Resources indicates 5.2% year-over-year earnings per share growth. Valued at around $78.1 billion, EOG has gained 14.4% in a year.

TC Energy Corporation TRP has an Earnings ESP of +0.76% and a Zacks Rank #3. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on May 3.

TC Energy beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the last four quarters, missed once and met in the other. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 7.1%, on average. Valued at around $36.1 billion, TRP has lost 13.2% in a year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ConocoPhillips (COP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.