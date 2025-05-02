Coterra Energy Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Houston, Texas-based Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) is an independent oil and gas company that develops, explores, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Valued at $18.8 billion by market cap, the company develops oil and natural gas with a focus on protecting and preserving air quality, water resources, and the land on which it operates.

Shares of this diversified energy company have considerably underperformed the broader market over the past year. CTRA has declined 7.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 11.7%. However, in 2025, CTRA stock is down 2.6%, surpassing the SPX’s 4.7% fall on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, CTRA’s outperformance is apparent compared to the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 23.9% over the past year. Moreover, CTRA’s single-digit losses on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 14.7% dip over the same time frame.

On Feb. 24, CTRA shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.49 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $0.42. The company’s revenue was $1.4 billion, meeting Wall Street forecasts.

For fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect CTRA’s EPS to grow 69.6% to $2.73 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

Among the 23 analysts covering CTRA stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 18 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and three “Holds.”

This configuration is less bullish than a month ago, with 19 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Apr. 29, Bank of America Corporation (BAC) kept a “Buy” rating on CTRA and lowered the price target to $33, implying a potential upside of 32.6% from current levels.

The mean price target of $33.70 represents a 35.4% premium to CTRA’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $40 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 60.7%.

