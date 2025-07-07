Coterra Energy Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

During the last three months, 13 analysts shared their evaluations of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 9 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 5 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Coterra Energy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $33.77, accompanied by a high estimate of $37.00 and a low estimate of $30.00. A 3.51% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $35.00.

The perception of Coterra Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $37.00 $35.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral $31.00 $31.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $31.00 $33.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $36.00 $37.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $36.00 $38.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $30.00 $32.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Overweight $35.00 $37.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Lowers Buy $33.00 $34.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Overweight $37.00 $38.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $32.00 $34.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $36.00 $35.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $32.00 $33.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $33.00 $38.00

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Coterra Energy compared to the broader market.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Coterra Energy's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Coterra Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations are mainly concentrated in areas with hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable development programs, and include the Permian Basin located in Texas and New Mexico, the Marcellus Shale in northeast Pennsylvania, and the Anadarko Basin located in the mid-continent region in Oklahoma. The company operates in one segment, oil and natural gas development, exploration, and production, in the continental U.S.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Coterra Energy's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 32.87% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Coterra Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 27.1%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coterra Energy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.77%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coterra Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.26%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, Coterra Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

