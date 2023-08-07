Coterra Energy quarterly profit slumps as gas prices tumble

Adds background on natural gas prices in paragraph 2

Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Coterra Energy CTRA.N reported a massive fall in quarterly profit on Monday as gas prices scaled back from last year's peaks.

Natural gas prices NGc1 averaged 63% lower during the reported quarter compared to last year when they had soared following supply concerns propelled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. oil prices have scaled back from last year's peaks on recession fears and a banking crisis earlier this year, though production cuts from OPEC+ countries have offered some support.

Coterra's total production averaged 665,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) for the reported quarter, compared with 632,000 boepd last year.

The Houston-Texas based company posted a net income of $209 million, or $0.28 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, compared with $1.23 billion, or $1.53 per share, a year earlier.

