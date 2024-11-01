Coterra Energy price target raised to $37 from $36 at Mizuho

Mizuho raised the firm’s price target on Coterra Energy (CTRA) to $37 from $36 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Coterra reported another strong operational quarter as the company exceeded both guidance and Street expectations on oil and total volumes while spending less capital, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

