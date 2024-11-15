Coterra Energy price target raised to $35 from $32 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Coterra Energy (CTRA) to $35 from $32 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Coterra added more oily core Delaware inventory at a reasonable price aided by better implied 2025 capital efficiency for legacy assets, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Robust repurchases should offset share overhang risks, Wells adds.

