Coterra Energy price target raised to $35 from $32 at Wells Fargo

November 15, 2024 — 07:41 am EST

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Coterra Energy (CTRA) to $35 from $32 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Coterra added more oily core Delaware inventory at a reasonable price aided by better implied 2025 capital efficiency for legacy assets, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Robust repurchases should offset share overhang risks, Wells adds.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

