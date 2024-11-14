Coterra Energy price target raised to $35 from $32 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Coterra Energy (CTRA) to $35 from $32 to incorporate the Franklin Mountain and Avant Natural Resources acquisitions, while keeping an Overweight rating on the shares. The deals bring Coterra 49k net acres with 400-550 net locations, and open up a new focus area across the northern Delaware consisting of 83k net acres. The company is one of the best operators in the Delaware and looking at relative performance, Piper expects Coterra will drive stronger asset performance at lower costs across the acquired position.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CTRA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.