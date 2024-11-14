Coterra Energy price target raised to $33 from $31 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Coterra Energy (CTRA) to $33 from $31 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s announced Permian Basin acquisitions are positive, primarily because the additional assets should eliminate any short inventory thesis, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Truist’s well data suggests the acquired acreage will immediately compete for capital, ensuring solid continued Delaware well results, the firm added.

