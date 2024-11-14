Coterra Energy price target raised to $33 from $31 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Coterra Energy (CTRA) to $33 from $31 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm says the company’s Permian acquisitions add another core development area in Northern Delaware with significant upside to optimize operation, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

