Coterra Energy price target raised to $33 from $30 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna raised the firm’s price target on Coterra Energy (CTRA) to $33 from $30 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm updated its estimates following the company’s announcement to acquire two private companies in the Permian for nearly $4B. The two transactions combined are expected to add nearly 40% to Coterra’s oil production next year.

