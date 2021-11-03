US Markets
Coterra Energy posts six-fold rise in quarterly profit

Rithika Krishna
U.S oil and gas producer Coterra Energy on Wednesday reported a near six-fold rise in adjusted quarterly profit in its first quarterly results as a new company formed by the merger of Cabot Oil & Gas and Cimarex Energy.

The company's adjusted net income rose to $207 million, or 52 cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $37.3 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru)

