Coterra Energy options imply 2.1% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Coterra Energy (CTRA) is 1.2x normal with puts leading calls 5:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 2.1%, or 50c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 3.1%.

