Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.65

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 25th of August to $0.65. This makes the dividend yield 9.3%, which is above the industry average.

Coterra Energy Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. But before making this announcement, Coterra Energy's earnings quite easily covered the dividend. However, with more than 75% of free cash flow being paid out to shareholders, future growth could potentially be constrained.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 22.5%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 130%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

NYSE:CTRA Historic Dividend August 6th 2022

Coterra Energy Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.03, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $2.60. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 56% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Coterra Energy has impressed us by growing EPS at 38% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 99% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

In Summary

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. However, lack of cash flows makes us wary of the potential for cuts in the dividend's future, even though the dividend is generally looking okay. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Coterra Energy has 4 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

