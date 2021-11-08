Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.30 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, Coterra Energy investors that purchase the stock on or after the 12th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 24th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.30 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.50 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Coterra Energy has a trailing yield of approximately 2.3% on its current stock price of $21.58. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Coterra Energy's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Coterra Energy's payout ratio is modest, at just 48% of profit. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It distributed 36% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Coterra Energy's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:CTRA Historic Dividend November 8th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Coterra Energy has grown its earnings rapidly, up 40% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Coterra Energy has delivered 32% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Has Coterra Energy got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Coterra Energy has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Coterra Energy looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

In light of that, while Coterra Energy has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, Coterra Energy has 4 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

