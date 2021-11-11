Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CTRA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -40% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.27, the dividend yield is 17.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTRA was $20.27, representing a -14.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.64 and a 41.95% increase over the 52 week low of $14.28.

CTRA is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). CTRA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.89. Zacks Investment Research reports CTRA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 817.44%, compared to an industry average of -1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ctra Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CTRA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CTRA as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration &Production ETF (PXE)

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN)

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (SPDV)

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV)

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXN with an increase of 14.7% over the last 100 days. PXE has the highest percent weighting of CTRA at 5.77%.

