Coterra Energy Inc. Reveals Increase In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $511 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $220 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Coterra Energy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $367 million or $0.48 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 54.6% to $1.965 billion from $1.271 billion last year.

Coterra Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

