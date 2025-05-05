Coterra Energy Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $516 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $352 million, or $0.47 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Coterra Energy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $608 million or $0.80 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 32.9% to $1.904 billion from $1.433 billion last year.

Coterra Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $516 Mln. vs. $352 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.68 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue: $1.904 Bln vs. $1.433 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.