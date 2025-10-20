Coterra Energy (CTRA) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, Coterra Energy (CTRA) closed at $23.42, marking a +2.72% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.07%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.37%.

Shares of the independent oil and gas company have depreciated by 2.06% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.63%, and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Coterra Energy in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 3, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.44, signifying a 37.50% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.78 billion, up 31.05% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.35 per share and a revenue of $7.52 billion, signifying shifts of +39.88% and +37.77%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Coterra Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.58% lower. Coterra Energy presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Coterra Energy is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.71. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.71 for its industry.

It's also important to note that CTRA currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.32. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry stood at 0.77 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, positioning it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CTRA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)

