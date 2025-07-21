Coterra Energy (CTRA) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Coterra Energy (CTRA) closed at $23.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -5.33% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.38%.

The independent oil and gas company's stock has dropped by 9.57% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.35%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Coterra Energy in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 4, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.45, indicating a 21.62% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.71 billion, reflecting a 34.45% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.6 per share and a revenue of $7.59 billion, indicating changes of +54.76% and +39.07%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coterra Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.28% decrease. Coterra Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Coterra Energy is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.37. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.74 for its industry.

One should further note that CTRA currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.32. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.45 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 158, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CTRA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

