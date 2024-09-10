Coterra Energy (CTRA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Coterra Energy (CTRA) ending at $22.62, denoting a -0.79% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.23%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.84%.

Shares of the independent oil and gas company have depreciated by 6.33% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.54%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Coterra Energy in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.49, indicating a 2% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.46 billion, reflecting a 7.35% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

CTRA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.96 per share and revenue of $5.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -13.27% and -2.95%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Coterra Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.64% decrease. At present, Coterra Energy boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Coterra Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.65. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.61 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that CTRA currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.17 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 210, this industry ranks in the bottom 17% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

