Coterra Energy (CTRA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Coterra Energy (CTRA) closed at $25.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.51% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.14%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Coterra Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Coterra Energy to post earnings of $0.71 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 47.41%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.34 billion, down 48.06% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.47 per share and revenue of $6.11 billion, which would represent changes of -50% and -32.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coterra Energy should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.26% lower. Coterra Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Coterra Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.25. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.53, which means Coterra Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that CTRA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.19. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CTRA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

