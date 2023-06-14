Coterra Energy (CTRA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Coterra Energy (CTRA) closed at $24.26, marking a -1.98% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.61%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 0.12% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.1% in that time.

Coterra Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.50, down 62.96% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.4 billion, down 45.46% from the year-ago period.

CTRA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.58 per share and revenue of $6.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -47.77% and -31.71%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Coterra Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.21% lower within the past month. Coterra Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Coterra Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.59. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.13, so we one might conclude that Coterra Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that CTRA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.36 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CTRA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

