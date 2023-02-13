Coterra Energy (CTRA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Coterra Energy (CTRA) closed the most recent trading day at $25.01, moving -0.24% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.35%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 0.12% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.49% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Coterra Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 22, 2023. On that day, Coterra Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.15 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 38.55%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.15 billion, down 3.24% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Coterra Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 26.97% lower within the past month. Coterra Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Coterra Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.14, so we one might conclude that Coterra Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that CTRA has a PEG ratio of 0.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 244, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CTRA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.