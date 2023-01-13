Coterra Energy (CTRA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Coterra Energy (CTRA) closed at $25.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 0.24% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.03% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 0.01% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Coterra Energy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 22, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Coterra Energy to post earnings of $1.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 51.81%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.26 billion, up 1.37% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Coterra Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.35% lower within the past month. Coterra Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Coterra Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.51. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.12.

Meanwhile, CTRA's PEG ratio is currently 0.12. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CTRA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CTRA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

