Coterra Energy (CTRA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Coterra Energy (CTRA) closed the most recent trading day at $29.82, moving -0.8% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.21%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 12.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.47%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.2%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Coterra Energy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.20, up 361.54% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.05 billion, up 531.83% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.68 per share and revenue of $8.15 billion, which would represent changes of +108% and +123.3%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coterra Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.67% higher within the past month. Coterra Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Coterra Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.42. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.98, which means Coterra Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that CTRA has a PEG ratio of 0.12 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CTRA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.