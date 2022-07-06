Coterra Energy (CTRA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Coterra Energy (CTRA) closed the most recent trading day at $25.32, moving -1.09% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.36% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 29.11% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 19.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.59% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Coterra Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Coterra Energy to post earnings of $1.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 303.85%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.02 billion, up 521.23% from the year-ago period.

CTRA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.24 per share and revenue of $8.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +88.44% and +123.24%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coterra Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.25% higher. Coterra Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Coterra Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.04. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.97, which means Coterra Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that CTRA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.11. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.21 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, putting it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CTRA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.