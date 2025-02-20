Is Coterra Energy (CTRA) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Coterra Energy (CTRA) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Coterra Energy is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 247 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Coterra Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTRA's full-year earnings has moved 9.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CTRA has gained about 12.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 5.5% on average. This shows that Coterra Energy is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Nextracker (NXT). The stock is up 33.1% year-to-date.

In Nextracker's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 20.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Coterra Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 12.6% so far this year, meaning that CTRA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Nextracker falls under the Solar industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #49. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.5%.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Coterra Energy and Nextracker as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

