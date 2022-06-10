Coterra Energy (CTRA) Stock Moves -1.86%: What You Should Know

Coterra Energy (CTRA) closed the most recent trading day at $34.31, moving -1.86% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.91%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.73%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 20.26% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 16.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Coterra Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.02, up 292.31% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.02 billion, up 521.12% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.17 per share and revenue of $8.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +85.33% and +124.48%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Coterra Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.16% higher. Coterra Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Coterra Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.38. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.96.

It is also worth noting that CTRA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.15. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.28 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

