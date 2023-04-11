Coterra Energy (CTRA) Stock Moves 1.21%: What You Should Know

Coterra Energy (CTRA) closed the most recent trading day at $25.96, moving +1.21% from the previous trading session. At the same time, the Dow added 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.92%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 4.82% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.17% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Coterra Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Coterra Energy to post earnings of $0.70 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 30.69%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.67 billion, down 0.67% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.71 per share and revenue of $6.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of -45.14% and -28.09%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Coterra Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.55% lower within the past month. Coterra Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Coterra Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.46. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.71, which means Coterra Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that CTRA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CTRA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.35 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CTRA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.