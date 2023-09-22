Coterra Energy (CTRA) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know

Coterra Energy (CTRA) closed at $26.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.19% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 6.12% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.

Coterra Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.45, down 68.31% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.38 billion, down 45.4% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.28 per share and revenue of $5.87 billion. These totals would mark changes of -53.85% and -35.19%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coterra Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Coterra Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Coterra Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.45. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.26, so we one might conclude that Coterra Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that CTRA has a PEG ratio of 0.21. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.47 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CTRA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.