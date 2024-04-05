Coterra Energy (CTRA) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Coterra Energy (CTRA) ended the recent trading session at $28.32, demonstrating a -0.14% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.24%.

Shares of the independent oil and gas company have appreciated by 8.41% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 10.33% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 0.48%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Coterra Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Coterra Energy to post earnings of $0.41 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 52.87%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.42 billion, indicating a 20.13% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.95 per share and revenue of $5.8 billion, which would represent changes of -13.72% and -1.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Coterra Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.1% downward. At present, Coterra Energy boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Coterra Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.55. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.52 of its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, positioning it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

