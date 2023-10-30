Coterra Energy (CTRA) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Coterra Energy (CTRA) closed at $27.33 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.34% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.58%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.16%.

The independent oil and gas company's shares have seen an increase of 2.4% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.58%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Coterra Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 6, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Coterra Energy to post earnings of $0.44 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 69.01%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.38 billion, down 45.11% from the prior-year quarter.

CTRA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.29 per share and revenue of $5.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -53.64% and -34.49%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coterra Energy should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.09% increase. Coterra Energy presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Coterra Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.08. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.27.

Investors should also note that CTRA has a PEG ratio of 0.22 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry stood at 0.43 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, positioning it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

