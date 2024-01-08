Coterra Energy (CTRA) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Coterra Energy (CTRA) closed at $25.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.43% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 3.89% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.9% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Coterra Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.63, signifying a 45.69% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.58 billion, down 30.62% from the prior-year quarter.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Coterra Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.75% lower within the past month. Right now, Coterra Energy possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Coterra Energy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.78. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.11 of its industry.

Meanwhile, CTRA's PEG ratio is currently 0.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.41 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 240, which puts it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.