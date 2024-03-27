Coterra Energy (CTRA) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Coterra Energy (CTRA) closed the latest trading day at $27.86, indicating a +1.46% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.86% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 5.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 5.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.84%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Coterra Energy in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.42, showcasing a 51.72% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.42 billion, indicating a 19.93% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

CTRA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.99 per share and revenue of $5.87 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -11.95% and -0.68%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Coterra Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.76% lower within the past month. Coterra Energy presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Coterra Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.93, which means Coterra Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 205, this industry ranks in the bottom 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

