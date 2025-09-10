Coterra Energy (CTRA) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Coterra Energy (CTRA) closed the most recent trading day at $24.37, moving +2.18% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 0.54% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.09%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Coterra Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.58, indicating a 81.25% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.84 billion, up 35.43% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.57 per share and a revenue of $7.59 billion, indicating changes of +52.98% and +39.09%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Coterra Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Coterra Energy possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Coterra Energy is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.28. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.52 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that CTRA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.31. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry stood at 0.75 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 157, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

