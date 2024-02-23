Coterra Energy (CTRA) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Coterra Energy Inc. CTRA reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of 52 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 56 cents. The bottom line also declined from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.16. The underperformance could be primarily attributed to weaker oil and natural gas realizations.

This oil and gas exploration and production firm’s operating revenues of $1.6 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $54 million. The figure also fell 30.4% from the year-ago level of $2.3 billion.

Coterra Energy's board of directors approved a quarterly base dividend of 21 cents per share, up 5% year over year. The dividend will be paid on Mar 28, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Mar 14, 2024.

Production & Price Realizations

The average fourth-quarter daily production increased 10.3% from the year-ago level to 697.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (Mboe). The figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 672 Mboe.

The daily production of natural gas increased 6.8% year over year to 2,970 Mmcf/day. Oil production rose 15.4% to 104.7 MBbl/day, and natural gas liquids (NGL) production increased 25.2% to 97.8 MBbl/day during the same time frame.

The average sales price for crude during the fourth quarter was $77.1 per barrel, indicating a 13.4% decrease from the prior-year level of $82.26. The figure was also lower than the consensus mark of $80 per barrel.

The average realized natural gas price was $2.17 per thousand cubic feet compared with $5.16 in the year-earlier period. The figure was also lower than the consensus estimate of $2.31 per thousand cubic feet.

Costs & Expenses

The average unit cost in the quarter fell to $16 per barrels of oil equivalent (boe) from the year-ago quarter’s $17.11. This was mainly on account of a decline in unit operating cost, which dropped 4.8% year over year to $8.41 per boe. Furthermore, Coterra’s depreciation outlay decreased 5.7% year over year on a per barrel basis.

Financial Position

Cash flow from operations went down 48.8% to $760 million, while Coterra’s cash capital expenditure for drilling and development totaled $468 million. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $413 million. It also executed $29 million in share repurchases during the period.

As of Dec 31, 2023, the company had $956 million in cash and cash equivalents. Coterra Energy had a long-term debt (including the current portion) of $2.2 billion as of the same date, reflecting a debt-to-capitalization of 14.2%.

Guidance

Coterra Energy expects its budgeted capital spending to be between $1.75 billion and $1.95 billion for 2024.

The company expects a discretionary cash flow (non-GAAP) of $3.15 billion and a free cash flow (non-GAAP) of $1.3 billion.

CTRA expects total equivalent production in the range of 660-690 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoepd), oil production in the band of 95-99 thousand barrels of oil per day (MBopd), natural gas production in the 2,850-2,950 million cubic feet per day (MMcfpd) range, and capital expenditures in the band of $460-$540 million for the first quarter of 2024.

The company presents a new three-year outlook spanning from 2024 through 2026, estimating growth rates of 0-5% in barrels of oil equivalent and more than 5% in oil Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs). This prediction is based on annual incurred capital expenditures (non-GAAP) averaging between $1.75 billion and $1.95 billion.

