Coterra Energy (CTRA) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, Coterra Energy (CTRA) reached $28.25, with a +0.57% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.71%.

The independent oil and gas company's shares have seen a decrease of 1.33% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.1%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Coterra Energy in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 6, 2023. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.45, indicating a 68.31% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.39 billion, down 44.97% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.29 per share and a revenue of $5.9 billion, indicating changes of -53.64% and -34.77%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Coterra Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.4% higher within the past month. Coterra Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Coterra Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.29. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.66.

One should further note that CTRA currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.22. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CTRA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.5 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 16, this industry ranks in the top 7% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.