Coterra Energy (CTRA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Coterra Energy (CTRA) closed at $26.87 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.6% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.86%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 12.6% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Coterra Energy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 7, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.40, down 70.37% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.32 billion, down 48.68% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.40 per share and revenue of $6.07 billion. These totals would mark changes of -51.42% and -32.97%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Coterra Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.69% lower within the past month. Coterra Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Coterra Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.12 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.44.

Also, we should mention that CTRA has a PEG ratio of 0.2. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.4 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.