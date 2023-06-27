Coterra Energy (CTRA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Coterra Energy (CTRA) closed at $24.27 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.29% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 1.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.08%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Coterra Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.46, down 65.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.35 billion, down 47.45% from the year-ago period.

CTRA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.50 per share and revenue of $6.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -49.39% and -31.92%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Coterra Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.28% lower. Coterra Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Coterra Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.58. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.13.

It is also worth noting that CTRA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CTRA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CTRA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

