Coterra Energy (CTRA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Coterra Energy (CTRA) closed the most recent trading day at $24.26, moving +1.89% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 3.95% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Coterra Energy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 22, 2023. On that day, Coterra Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 37.35%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.15 billion, down 3.24% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Coterra Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 28.39% lower within the past month. Coterra Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Coterra Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.13. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.85, so we one might conclude that Coterra Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that CTRA has a PEG ratio of 0.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CTRA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 247, which puts it in the bottom 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

