Coterra Energy (CTRA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Coterra Energy (CTRA) closed at $25.08, marking a +1.17% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.5%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 0.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.67%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.94%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Coterra Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Coterra Energy to post earnings of $1.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 51.81%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.26 billion, up 1.37% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coterra Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.72% lower. Coterra Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Coterra Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.36. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.79.

Meanwhile, CTRA's PEG ratio is currently 0.12. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

