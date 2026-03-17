Coterra Energy (CTRA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Coterra Energy (CTRA) closed the most recent trading day at $32.99, moving +1.92% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.47%.

The independent oil and gas company's shares have seen an increase of 3.19% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.67% and outstripping the S&P 500's loss of 1.88%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Coterra Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.52, down 35% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.05 billion, showing a 7.91% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.89 per share and a revenue of $7.82 billion, representing changes of -9.13% and +2.3%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Coterra Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Coterra Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, Coterra Energy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 17.09. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.22 of its industry.

Meanwhile, CTRA's PEG ratio is currently 0.72. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.72 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 188, this industry ranks in the bottom 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.