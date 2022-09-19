Coterra Energy (CTRA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Coterra Energy (CTRA) closed at $28.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.7% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.69% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 5.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 0.21%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.94%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Coterra Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.30, up 150% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.31 billion, up 260.38% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.03 per share and revenue of $9.03 billion. These totals would mark changes of +123.56% and +147.41%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Coterra Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.2% higher within the past month. Coterra Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Coterra Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.71. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.11, which means Coterra Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that CTRA has a PEG ratio of 0.1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CTRA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA): Free Stock Analysis Report



