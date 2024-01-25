Coterra Energy (CTRA) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The most recent trading session ended with Coterra Energy (CTRA) standing at $25.26, reflecting a +0.96% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.53% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.19%.

Shares of the independent oil and gas company have depreciated by 3.14% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.39% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.48%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Coterra Energy in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Coterra Energy to post earnings of $0.56 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 51.72%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.54 billion, indicating a 32.26% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coterra Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 15.62% decrease. Coterra Energy presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Coterra Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.79. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.87 for its industry.

We can also see that CTRA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.2. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CTRA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 247, placing it within the bottom 2% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.